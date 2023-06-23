Two Carthage domestic assault cases dismissed

Jun. 22—The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges on two defendants from the Carthage area when the victims in the cases did not show up to testify at preliminary hearings on Thursday.

Juan J. Gomez-Lopez, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The charge was dismissed when his wife did appear to testify against him.

Gomez-Lopez was arrested on the charge May 13 after authorties say he hit and choked his wife during a disturbance at their residence near Carthage.

A preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Ruben Garrido-Trujillo on a charge of second-degree domestic assault was scuttled when the victim in the case, his father, did not show up to testify for the state.

Garrido-Trujillo was accused of getting upset over a cable television bill on Feb. 6 and hitting and choking his father when the older man tried to stop him from punching holes in the wall by slapping his face, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.