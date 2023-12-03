Two caught after crashing stolen Porsche on Route 1

LINDEN - A 22-year-old and a teenager were taken into custody Sunday morning after the stolen vehicle they were driving crashed during a police pursuit, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said.

Marc Pierre, 22, of Maplewood was charged with second-degree possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree eluding, third-degree trespassing and fourth-degree resisting arrest. Pierre was taken to the Essex County Jail pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court, Guenther said.

A 17-year-old male juvenile from Newark also was taken into custody. Juvenile complaints were filed for second-degree possession of a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree trespassing and fourth-degree resisting arrest. The juvenile was released to his guardian pending a scheduled appearance in Family Court.

According to police, officers responded to the Aviation Plaza parking lot at 6:51 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a red Porsche driving recklessly. Officers located the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of New York, but as officers attempted to make contact, the vehicle fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, Guenther said.

Officers followed the vehicle, but the pursuit was terminated in the area of West 15th Street.

According to Guenther, a few minutes later, officers located the vehicle again at the intersection of South Wood Avenue and Route 1.

"Officers again attempted to stop the vehicle, and a second pursuit was initiated," Guenther said.

The stolen vehicle fled northbound on Route 1 where it collided with another vehicle at the intersection with Morses Mill Road. The driver lost control and struck the center median, rendering the vehicle disabled, Guenther said.Pierre and the juvenile ran from the vehicle and climbed a fence into the Phillips 66 Refinery. Officers continued to give chase, and both Pierre and the teenager were taken into custody a short time later, Guenther said.The driver of struck vehicle was evaluated at the scene of the accident and refused further medical treatment, Guenther said.

