Two Celina men jailed for alleged fentanyl possession

Oct. 5—CELINA — Two Celina residents were arrested Tuesday evening and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs.

According to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped for a traffic violation shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Fort Recovery-Minster Road and U.S. 127 in southern Mercer County. Dustin Kitchen, 27, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The report states that a K-9 unit from the Darke County Sheriff's Office was called to assist with the stop. Deputies reportedly observed Kitchen trying to hide evidence prior to the K-9's arrival on scene. The dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was subsequently searched. It was discovered that Kitchen was hiding approximately 10 grams of suspected fentanyl. The Mercer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force, the Darke County Sheriff's Office and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible additional charges.