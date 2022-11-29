Two Central Kentucky women arrested after 14-month-old drowns in hot tub

Two women from Winchester have been charged after a toddler drowned.

Monica Goodwin, 41, and Erica Goodwin, 44, are charged with second-degree manslaughter and are being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

The women were at a home with Monica Goodwin’s 14-month-old child Nov. 16 when they went upstairs and left the child alone downstairs, WKYT reported. The television station reported that the child drowned in a hot tub inside the home.

WKYT reported that the women told social services that they had gone upstairs to get high and that they use meth regularly. Drug paraphernalia was found in the bedroom upstairs, according to WKYT.

The women were arrested at their homes in Winchester Monday by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, according to arrest citations filed in Clark District Court.

Both are scheduled for arraignment Dec. 5, court records show.

An obituary for Hazel Harrison states that she died Nov. 22 at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital.