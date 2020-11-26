Birks Group Reports its Mid-Year FY2021 Results

·12 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Birks Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Birks Group") (NYSE American: BGI), today reported its financial results for the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020.

Birks Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Birks Group Inc.)
Birks Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Birks Group Inc.)

Highlights

All figures presented herein are in Canadian dollars.

The Company's financial results for the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020 were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably by the temporary closure of the Company's stores from the start of the fiscal year through June 2020 as a consequence of the restrictions imposed by provincial government authorities.

In the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020, the Company achieved net sales of $57.0 million, a decrease of $28.3 million, or 33.2%, from the comparable prior period in fiscal 2020, yielding gross profit of $22.8 million, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 30.0%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2020, as a direct result of the negative impact of COVID-19. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 40.1%, an increase of 190 basis points from the gross profit as a percentage of sales of 38.2% in the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019. Despite the decline in sales and gross profit volumes, the Company was able, through its proactive management of the impact of the pandemic, to control costs. Total operating expenses was $24.2 million in the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020, representing a decrease of $10.4 million, or 30.1%, as compared to same period in fiscal 2020. Overall, the Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million, an improvement of $1.8 million, or 38.3%, compared to the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019. A significant factor leading to the overall improvement was the fact that during the second thirteen-week period ended September 26, 2020, subsequent to the re-opening of our store network, the Company generated a 4% increase in comparable store sales.

As of July 2020, the Company had re-opened all of its 30 stores, albeit at reduced operating hours. As a result of provincial restrictions to address the "second wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Winnipeg store is currently temporarily closed for in-person shopping for a four-week period since November 12, 2020 and six of our Ontario stores, including our Bloor street flagship store, are also temporarily closed for in-person shopping, for a four-week period since November 23, 2020. However, all of the affected stores remain available for concierge telephone service and curbside pickup.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birks Group, commented: "Since the start of the fiscal year, we have shown great resilience and agility in taking the necessary steps to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, notably by managing liquidity tightly, by working with our various partners and stakeholders to contain costs, by increasing our focus on generating revenues from our e-commerce business and concierge service, and by adapting to emerging trends to better serve our clients. At the outset of the pandemic, we established a cross-functional management team that reviewed business goals, objectives and processes in order to steer the Company through this global crisis and protect the well-being of our employees, clients, partners and communities. The cross-functional management team continues to monitor the situation very closely, on a provincial, national and global basis."

Mr. Bédos further commented: "Thanks to the dedication of our employees and the support from our key stakeholders and partners, we have been able to achieve improved results in the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020 as compared to last year. Our fiscal discipline during the period has also allowed us to deliver improvements to results from operations. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, I believe that the actions we have taken since the start of the fiscal year and during the pandemic, has better positioned the Company for managing challenges through uncertain times."

Financial overview for the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020:

  • Net sales for the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020 were $57.0 million, a decrease of $28.3 million, or 33.2%, compared to $85.3 million for the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to the effects of COVID-19, and the resulting temporary closures of all stores across the retail channel during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The overall decrease was partially offset by strong e-commerce sales, representing approximately 4.5% of total net sales, as compared to approximately 1.0% in the same period in fiscal 2020;

  • Comparable store sales decreased by 32% compared to the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019, primarily due to the negative impact of COVID-19 during the period, including the temporary store closures. During the first quarter of the fiscal year, during which time the Company's stores were temporarily closed, the Company experienced a 65% decrease in comparable store sales. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, during which time the Company's stores were fully re-opened, albeit operating at reduced hours and with lower levels of foot traffic, the Company experienced a 4% increase in comparable store sales. This increase was driven in part by the sales performance of third party branded watches resulting from the Company's improved portfolio of third party watch brands, and the Company's successful targeted marketing campaigns which we believe led to increases in average sales transaction value throughout the retail network;

  • Gross profit for the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020 decreased by $9.8 million to $22.8 million, or 40.1% of net sales, as compared to $32.6 million or 38.2% of net sales, during the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the reduction of sales volume caused by COVID-19, partially offset by an improvement of gross margin of 190 basis points. The increase of 190 basis points in gross margin percentage was mainly attributable to the Company's strategic focus to reduce sales promotions and discounting, partially offset by a shift in product sales mix towards branded timepieces;

  • SG&A expenses were $21.4 million, or 37.5% of net sales, in the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020, compared to $32.3 million, or 37.8% of net sales, in the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019. SG&A expenses in the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020 decreased by $10.9 million versus SG&A expenses in the prior comparable period in fiscal 2020. This variance is driven primarily by cost containment initiatives undertaken by management as a proactive measure against the potential impact of COVID-19, which initiatives included lower occupancy costs driven by the negotiation of rent abatements with the Company's landlords, lower compensation costs driven by the impact of temporary lay-offs, the receipt of the federal government's wage subsidies, reduced operating hours at retail locations, temporary wage reductions at the corporate head office, lower marketing costs and lower general expenses; and

  • The Company's operating loss from continuing operations during the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020 was $1.4 million, an improvement of $0.7 million compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company's total net loss was $2.8 million during the twenty-six week period ended September 26, 2020, an improvement of $1.8 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in the twenty-six week period ended September 28, 2019.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group is a leading designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts and operator of luxury jewellery stores in Canada. As of November 25, 2020, the Company operates 26 stores under the Maison Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand, one retail location in Vancouver operated under the Graff brand and one location in Vancouver under the Patek Philippe brand. Bijoux Birks fine jewellery collections are also available through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths locations in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward- looking statements which can be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "believes," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "could," "would," "may," "planned," "goal," and other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations, possibilities or projections about the future, including without limitation, statements about our strategies for growth, expansion plans, sources or adequacy of capital, expenditures and financial results are forward-looking statements.

Because such statements include various risks and uncertainties, actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements and no assurance can be given that the Company will meet the results projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the magnitude and length of economic disruption as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, including its impact on macroeconomic conditions, generally, as well as its impact on the results of operations and financial condition of the Company and the trading price of the shares; (ii) economic, political and market conditions, including the economies of Canada, and the U.S., which could adversely affect our business, operating results or financial condition, including our revenue and profitability, through the impact of changes in the real estate markets, changes in the equity markets and decreases in consumer confidence and the related changes in consumer spending patterns, the impact on store traffic, tourism and sales; (iii) the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, increases in commodity prices and borrowing costs and their related impact on the Company's costs and expenses; (iv) changes in interest rates; (v) the Company's ability to maintain and obtain sufficient sources of liquidity to fund its operations, to achieve planned sales, gross margin and net income, to keep costs low, to implement its business strategy, maintain relationships with its primary vendors, to mitigate fluctuations in the availability and prices of the Company's merchandise, to compete with other jewelers, to succeed in its marketing initiatives, and to have a successful customer service program; (vi) the Company's ability to continue to borrow under its credit facilities, (vii) the Company's ability to maintain profitable operations, as well as maintain specified excess availability levels under its credit facilities, make scheduled payments of principal and interest, and fund capital expenditures; (viii) the Company's financial performance in the second half of fiscal 2021 and the level of capital expenditures requirements related to renewing store leases; (ix) the Company's ability to execute its strategic vision; and * the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

BIRKS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – UNAUDITED









26 weeks ended
September 26, 2020



26 weeks ended
September 28, 2019







Net sales


$

57,025



$

85,343

Cost of sales



34,182




52,719

Gross profit



22,843




32,624

Selling, general and administrative expenses



21,404




32,289

Depreciation and amortization



2,829




2,386

Total operating expenses



24,233




34,675

Operating loss



(1,390)




(2,051)

Interest and other financial costs



1,437




2,417

Loss from continuing operations



(2,827)




(4,468)

Income taxes (benefits)



-




-

Net loss from continuing operations



(2,827)




(4,468)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



-




(117)

Net loss


$

(2,827)



$

(4,585)




Weighted average common shares outstanding








Basic



17,971




17,965

Diluted



17,971




17,965

Net loss per common share








Basic


$

(0.16)



$

(0.26)

Diluted


$

(0.16)



$

(0.26)

Net loss from continuing operations per common share








Basic


$

(0.16)



$

(0.25)

Diluted


$

(0.16)



$

(0.25)

BIRKS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED





As of


September 26, 2020


March 28, 2020


(In thousands)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,408


$

565

Accounts receivable and other receivables


6,274



6,019

Inventories


100,327



101,899

Prepaids and other current assets


2,030



2,007

Total current assets


111,039



110,490







Long-term receivables


4,725



4,538

Property and equipment


24,310



26,613

Operating lease right-of-use asset


60,973



64,069

Intangible assets and other assets


4,931



4,942

Total non-current assets


94,939



100,162

Total assets

$

205,978


$

210,652







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Bank indebtedness

$

59,951


$

58,035

Accounts payable


36,157



48,183

Accrued liabilities


7,145



4,661

Current portion of long-term debt


2,569



64

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


5,754



5,823

Total current liabilities


111,576



116,766







Long-term debt


23,551



16,217

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities


69,189



72,636

Other long-term liabilities


1,021



1,623

Total long-term liabilities


93,761



90,476

Stockholders' equity:






Class A common stock – no par value, unlimited shares authorized, issued and outstanding 10,252,911


35,613



35,613

Class B common stock – no par value, unlimited shares authorized, issued and outstanding 7,717,970


57,755



57,755

Preferred stock – no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued




Additional paid-in capital


19,131



19,131

Accumulated deficit


(111,689)



(108,862)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(169)



(227)

Total stockholders' equity


641



3,410

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

205,978


$

210,652

SOURCE Birks Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/25/c6542.html

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani tells Pennsylvania legislators they can override popular vote to appoint pro-Trump electors

    President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his campaign counsel Jenna Ellis on Wednesday floated the idea to Pennsylvania Republicans that the state legislature could decide on its own to give the state's 20 Electoral College votes to Trump, despite the state’s certifying that Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election in the state.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death

    The Brazilian man who previously confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu in Brazil's Goiás state has admitted that he also raped the Japanese woman, according to a statement from local police. Police identified the 18-year-old killer as Rafael Lima da Costa, who claimed during his first interrogation that he used Akamatsu's blouse to strangle her, and hadn't said that he raped her. Akamatsu moved to the city of Abadiania to seek treatment for her skin cancer after she survived a nuclear accident in Japan.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino

    Describing it as “something out of the 1930s,” authorities say a former guard and two others stole more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino earlier this month. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Tuesday that Dante McCluney of Newark was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 5 theft from an armored car parked outside Bally's casino.

  • S.D. tribes say they're 'trapped in a house on fire' — fighting Covid while governor lets it rage

    "It's like we're trapped in a house on fire and we're doing our best to put it out," a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe said.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden Promises Bill Providing Pathway to Citizenship for 11 Million Illegal Immigrants in First 100 Days

    Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday to send a bill to the Senate that would set up a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants.The president-elect's team has already indicated that Biden will attempt to overturn much of President Trump's immigration agenda, including reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and rescinding the Remain in Mexico policy."I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America," Biden told NBC's Lester Holt.Such a bill would likely be dead on arrival if Republicans hold on to their Senate majority. Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are both facing runoffs on January 5, and if one of them wins, Republicans will hold 51 seats in the chamber. However, if Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50, allowing vice president-elect Kamala Harris to serve as the tie-breaker.Biden also plans to implement a 100-day freeze on deportations before reinstating Obama-era guidance that limits deportations to criminal offenders.Once Biden takes office, his administration will likely be preoccupied with vaccine distribution and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. While the Biden administration will eventually attempt to overhaul Trump's immigration agenda, the process will still take time.The Trump administration had an extraordinary preoccupation with immigration issues and they invested an enormous amount of attention and single-minded focus on immigration,” Doris Messiner, a former immigration official, told CBS earlier this month.. “An administration that wants to undo those changes would have to devote a similar amount of time and effort — and arguably more, because you don’t want to just be undoing things."

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Homeless patients with COVID-19 often go back to life on the streets after hospital care, but there's a better way

    In 2019, about 567,715 homeless people were living in the United States. While this number had been steadily decreasing since 2007, in the past two years it has started to increase. For New York City, even before COVID-19, 2020 was already turning out to be a record year for homelessness. But as the lockdown commenced in mid-March, the 60,923 homeless people staying at the city’s shelter system found themselves disproportionately affected by the pandemic.That’s not all of the city’s homeless, of course; the 60,000-plus doesn’t include homeless people hidden within patient rolls and emergency department waiting rooms. In 2019, the city’s annual count of hospital homeless shows more than 300 on any given night who are patients or using the hospital as temporary shelter.As a health care practitioner, educator and researcher in the field of public health and social epidemiology who works in the city, I’m fully aware of the challenges faced and the tragedies already seen. As of May 31, the New York Department of Homeless Services had reported 926 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 179 shelter locations and 86 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In April alone, DHS reported 58 homeless deaths from COVID-19, 1.6 times higher than the overall city rate. While there is no reliable analogous data for other cities, what happens in New York can be a lesson for others. Homeless shelters are vulnerableThe susceptibility of the homeless population to COVID-19 is not unique to New York City. Homeless shelters nearly everywhere are particularly vulnerable to disease transmission. Shelters are typically unequipped, heavily trafficked and generally unable to provide safe care, particularly to those recuperating from surgery, wounds or illnesses. Add to that the inability to isolate, quarantine or physically distance the homeless from one another during COVID-19. New York City responded by using almost 20% of its hotels as temporary shelter facilities, with one to two clients per room. That helped, but it was hardly a perfect situation. So the question is: Where do homeless patients go to convalesce when discharged from acute medical care, especially in the post-COVID-19 era?Homeless patients discharged from hospitals or clinics who then go to drop-in centers, shelters or the street sometimes do not fully recover from their illnesses. Some inevitably wind up back in the hospital. The result is a detrimental and costly cycle for both patients and the health care system.And the situation continues to deteriorate: Between July 2018 and June 2019, 404 of the city’s homeless died – 40% higher than the previous year and the largest year-over-year increase in a decade. There is no data since the outbreak began, but early evidence suggests that the number of deaths is higher between June 2019 and June 2020. Medical respite: A possible solutionMedical respite is short-term residential care for homeless people too ill or frail to recover on the streets, but not sick enough to be in a hospital. It provides a safe environment to recover and still access post-treatment care management and other social services. Medical respite care can be offered in freestanding facilities, homeless shelters, nursing homes and transitional housing.Medical respite has worked in municipalities across the U.S.; health outcomes for patients have improved, and hospitals and insurance providers, particularly Medicaid, have saved money. But these programs are few and far between. In 2016 there were 78 programs operating across 28 states. Most programs are small, with 45% having fewer than 20 beds. The care models vary, but essentially they provide beds in a space designed for convalescence, follow-up appointment support, medication management, medically appropriate meals and access to social services such as housing navigation and benefits assistance. Some programs provide on-site clinical care. Research shows that homeless patients in New York City stay in the hospital 36% longer and cost an average of US$2,414 more per stay than those with stable housing. By discharging patients to respite programs, hospitals reduced emergency visits post-discharge by 45%, and readmissions by 35%. The New York Legal Assistance Group, conducting a cost-benefit analysis, showed savings of nearly $3,000 per respite stay (the provider saved $1,575, the payers saved $1,254) through reduced hospital readmissions and length of stay. Studies outside of New York also show improved health outcomes in a variety of ways. One noted that 78% of patients were discharged from respite “in improved health.” Patients showed 15% to 19% increases in connection with primary care after discharge to medical respite. Moreover, at least 10% and up to 55% of medical respite patients who discharged eventually went to permanent or improved housing situations. Next stepsWhile there are agreed-upon national standards for medical respite, program models can adapt to meet the needs of a specific community. Already, dozens of respite models exist across the country, in both major cities and small towns. One complication, however, is the sheer breadth of the medical respite approach. Because it intersects housing, homelessness and health care, medical respite does not fit neatly within a single system and would require collaboration and agreement among multiple city and state agencies.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]Still, a growing number of communities are looking to medical respite to fill the gap. Chicago is partnering with providers to deliver health care to the homeless. This includes providing them with temporary residential facilities and clinics to help blunt the impact of COVID-19. There is a dire need to help the homeless with both housing and health care. Medical respite is a potential solution. It has successfully provided recuperative housing and medical care during a pandemic. Why shouldn’t it become a permanent part of our service system?Andrew Lin, Supportive Housing Program Developer at BronxWorks, a non-profit group that offers homeless and housing support services in the Bronx, contributed to this article.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: J. Robin Moon, City University of New York.Read more: * Busting 3 common myths about homelessness * As few as 1 in 10 homeless people vote in elections – here’s whyJ. Robin Moon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Mexico ex 'self-defense' vigilante leader dies of COVID-19

    Jose Manuel Mireles, one of the leaders of a civilian militia formed in 2013 to fight a drug cartel in western Mexico, died Wednesday, a government health agency confirmed. Mireles was a physician who worked for the federal Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers. Leaders like Mireles and Hipolito Mora organized people in the western state of Michoacan to fight the Knights Templar drug cartel.

  • Manhattan DA appeals dismissal of Paul Manafort’s fraud charges in New York state court

    Trump’s former campaign chairman was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison

  • Trump's concession speech, as if he'd actually give one

    Here is a parody of Trump's concession speech if he decides he's had enough presidenting.