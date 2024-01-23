Two challenge Burns for District 58 state rep seat

Jan. 22—District 58 state Rep. Dewayne Burns, R-Cleburne, hopes to secure his sixth term in the upcoming Republican Primary but faces challengers Helen Kerwin and Lyndon Laird en route to that goal.

Given that no Democratic candidates filed to enter the race, the primary will decide the winner.

"Really the same basis that inspired me to run in the first place," Burns answered when asked why he decided to seek reelection. "That's that I love this community. I was raised here and care about the people here. I view this as a ministry and a mission and my family does as well."

Redistricting altered the geography of District 58. Where previously the district consisted of Johnson and Bosque counties it now consists of Johnson and Somervell counties.

"I think there's unfinished business," Burns continued. "And I believe I know the people of the district and represent the constituents well. I think I've grown to know those needs better than anyone through my experience in the Legislature, and I'm prepared to stand and fight for them."

Border security and lowering or eliminating property taxes represent two major area of focus if reelected, Burns said.

"I've always been a pro-life advocate so helping and working on the heartbeat bill we passed was a huge accomplishment," Burns said when asked to list his accomplishments. "But I've also become known as the property rights guy in the Texas House. We passed comprehensive imminent domain this session and I carried and passed the constitutional right to farm that was on the ballot last November by almost an 80% margin."

Burns, if reelected, vowed to fight for low regulations, low taxes and personal freedom."

"There are lots of needs in our area and we've got to make sure we've got somebody who's experienced, prepared and knows how to navigate the system so we can make sure our local economy and needs are met," Burns said.

Such includes addressing infrastructure needs for two growing counties and border security issues.

"I remember my first session we started out with a $500 million plan and increased technology and DPS numbers," Burns said. "This last session we passed a $6.5 billion plan unlike any other in the nation for a state to take on.

"But with the federal government unwilling or unable to do the job, we've had to step in at the state level."

Burns called himself a proponent of education but opponent of the proposed voucher system.

"Vouchers would cost $1 billion in new money out of surplus and increase in cost exponentially going forward to the point we'd have to either take money out of public education or raise property taxes," Burns said.

Glen Rose resident Kerwin previously served as mayor of that town and as the first female Somervell County commissioner.

A business owner, Kerwin also served on the North Texas Council of Government's Executive Board, which includes 16 counties and as a 4-H superintendent and FFA horse judging coach.

A past president of the Somervell County Historical Commission, Kerwin said she also recruited Hill College to establish a Glen Rose campus.

"I loved when I served previously and think I made a big difference in the community both city and county," Kerwin said. "Through my experience I've dealt with the local, county and regional."

Kerwin said several issues inspired her to enter the race.

"I'm very alarmed about the direction we're moving in, especially with the border, which I know every Texan is," Kerwin said. "School choice motivated me too. I am pro school choice. Also, election security too with all the Trump issues that have been brought out."

Kerwin added health care and transparency to the list of issues she plans to address if elected.

"I'm conservative and very conservative and I think that voice and vote needs to get to Austin," Kerwin said. "Just that inflexible conservative vote for our district."

Laird previously ran for the state rep office.

"I thought I was done with politics but I think we need a new voice for Johnson and Somervell counties," Laird said.

Laird said his experience qualifies him for the office.

"I'm a board-certified trial attorney," Laird said. "I've been practicing law for almost 39 years. As part of my job I solve problems for people, my clients, and I'm pretty good at it. I solve difficult and quite often life-changing problems. I want to continue to do that, to solve problems for the people of our district."

Laird said he's spent the past months talking to people throughout the district.

"Things keep coming up over and over," Laird said. "I think people have a few things in mind that are very important to them that are not being properly addressed by the current state rep."

That includes border security, Laird said.

"We had 300,000 illegal immigrants pouring into this state in the 31-day period of December," Laird said. "That saps up resources the rest of us need, that we work for. In some cases, they're also bringing crime and illegal drugs. Johnson County is a hot spot for meth use and marketing. I would take action simple and immediate to curb illegal immigration, especially in Johnson and Somervell counties."

Laird cited "out-of-control property taxes" and education issues as well.

"The right to send kids to school where you want them to go whether that's public, private or home schooling," Laird said. "Because that's important to a lot of people and because, in many cases, our public schools are not performing properly. They're passing students without basic reading, writing and math skills."

Laird also cited public safety.

"I'm a former criminal prosecutor," Laird said. "I was a prosecutor in Dallas and Navarro counties so I'm a strong believer in law and order.

"Here's a big one, I was shocked when [a police chief] told me they're lacking, short seven officers. We've heard calls for defunding police and so on. I'm totally against that. We have to have law and order and that means we have to have enough police personnel and resources to maintain that in Johnson and Somervell counties."

Laird attended Cleburne High School but graduated from Grandview High School before he went on to earn his undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University.

"I grew up on a farm outside of Grandview," Laird said. "My mother's folks, the Joneses, had a large dairy farm west of Cleburne they operated for many years. and the Lairds, I'm living on the farm that's been in my family for more than 100 years so I've got farming and ranching background. I'm also not beholden to dozens and dozens of special interest groups."

Laird said he believes he can make a difference if elected.

"One person can't do everything," Laird said. "But I'm a trained advocate and I get results in the cases I handle. and I believe I can get results down in Austin on the issues that are important to the people of Johnson and Somervell counties. That's what I want to do and that's why I'm running."