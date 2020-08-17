Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay: New York Times

(Reuters) - Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed inside a recording studio in the New York City borough of Queens. Federal prosecutors on Monday will announce the indictment of longtime suspects on suspicion of murder while engaged in drug trafficking, the Times said, citing two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.





