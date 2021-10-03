Two charged in 2008 Lakeland killing

Oct. 3—LAKELAND — Lawmen arrested two suspects Saturday in the 2008 death of a Lakeland man.

Marquis Williams, 30, and Andrew Johnson, 36, are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.

On July 28, 2008, Lakeland police asked for GBI help investigating the death of Norris Miller, who was found shot in his home and who died at the hospital.

An investigation showed that two then-unidentified people were seen leaving Miller's home after the shooting, the statement said. Warrants were taken out against Williams and Johnson after a recent investigation by the GBI, Lakeland police and the Lanier County Sheriff's Office, the GBI said.

Williams and Johnson were already in custody in separate facilities on unrelated charges, the statement said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI Region 4 office, (912) 389-4103 or the Lakeland Police Department, (229) 482-3309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.