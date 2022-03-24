Two charged after 3-county car chase

Mar. 24—ANDERSON — Two people involved in a multicounty car chase have been formally charged with aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

Tiau'ne Perry, 19, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, and Madaline Leigh Waltz, 20, 1100 block of Jackson Street, both of Anderson, were arrested March 17.

Magistrate Kevin Eads sent bond for both Perry and Waltz at $20,000 full cash only each.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched at 1:56 p.m. to East 26th and Fletcher streets for a report of a man being shot.

When officers arrived, they found Ethan Olson lying on his stomach with gunshot wounds.

Olson was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

Olson gave police a description of a vehicle that police later spotted at 13th and Pearl streets.

The court document states the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit continued through Anderson. City police stopped the pursuit because of the high speeds in a heavily trafficked area.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department, assisted by Alexandria, Chesterfield, Delaware County and Indiana State Police pursued the vehicle on county roads in Henry and Delaware counties.

It was eventually stopped after Stop Sticks were deployed at County Road 900 North and Ind. 9.

During an interview with police, Waltz implicated herself as driving the vehicle and seeing the patrol cars with activated lights and sirens.

Waltz also implicated herself as having an ongoing argument with Olson just before the shooting. She confirmed that Perry had a handgun when they met Olson at 25th Street and Central Avenue.

Waltz told police that after the meeting, they saw Olson and another person walking on Fletcher Street and that Perry allegedly yelled at the two men, pulled out the handgun and fired several shots.

Perry was on parole after a 2021 conviction on charges of criminal confinement, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He was sentenced to two years with the sentence suspended by Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe.

