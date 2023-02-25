Two charged with aggravated assault after shooting that fatally wounded Macon teen

A 19-year-old Macon man died in a local hospital Friday evening after he was fatally wounded in an “exchange of gunfire” at the Heron Street and Wren Avenue intersection Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, “two parties” fired at each other in Macon’s Bird City neighborhood. around 12:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office was alerted to the incident by ShotSpotter and emergency calls. The office later received a call from a local hospital that Jordon Collins, 18, and Keymarion Manor, 19, were receiving treatment for injuries from the shooting.

Manor died Friday evening in the hospital, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Deputies arrested Raymond Nottingham, 27 of Warner Robins, and Jadarrious Markell Sears, 18 of Macon, in connection with the shooting and charged them with multiple counts of aggravated assault.