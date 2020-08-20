Two charged in alleged assault of Pennsylvania theme park employee over COVID-19 mask rule

Police have identified the two New York residents they said assaulted a Sesame Place employee earlier this month, reports the Bucks County Courier Times, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

Middletown, Pennsylvania, police said in a news release Wednesday that charges were filed for Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, both of Bronx, in the alleged assault on an employee that happened about 5 p.m. Aug. 9.

The department has said the employee was assaulted after he reminded the two of the park's mask-wearing policy.

McCoy faces charges of aggravated assault, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor offenses of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and conspiracy to commit that offense.

Bonds faces charges of simple assault, conspiracy to commit that offense, disorderly conduct, and summary offenses of harassment.

Police have said the two fled the park before officers arrived.

During the assault another park employee tried to help the victim, but that employee was hit in the face by Bonds, according to the release.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, where he stayed for one week, police said. He had surgery to address his fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth, according to authorities.

Police viewed surveillance footage, transaction records and vehicle registration information to identify the two, authorities said. County detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service coordinated McCoy's arrest, the release states.

McCoy was arrested at his home about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to police, who said he attempted to barricade himself there, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service breached the barricade and arrested McCoy, according to officials.

McCoy is awaiting extradition to Bucks County, police said. Arrangements are being made for Bonds to turn herself in on the charges.

A spokeswoman for Sesame Place released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“We want to thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their quick actions and support. We have issued a lifetime ban to the individuals involved for all of our parks across the country. The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority.”

A GoFundMe account was created to help raise money for the victim's medical expenses. It can be found here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/17yearold-sesame-place-survivor.

