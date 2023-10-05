Two charged after alleged fentanyl deal

Oct. 5—MANKATO — Two men face felony charges related to an alleged fentanyl deal Monday in Mankato.

Lincoln Alan Benzkofer, 29, of North Mankato, faces first-degree drug sales and possession charges, while Senif Joel Garza, 27, of St. Peter, faces first-degree drug sales and possession charges plus a fleeing police charge. Both were charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent reported seeing Benzkofer, who had warrants out for his arrest, briefly meet up with Garza in a vehicle at a fast food restaurant parking lot, according to criminal complaints against them. Benzkofer then went to a convenience store, where the agent and a Mankato police officer arrested him.

He reportedly had 100 tablets of counterfeit oxycodone believed to contain fentanyl in his possession, the complaint states. Benzkofer indicated he got the pills from the vehicle in the restaurant parking lot.

The complaint against Garza states officers tracked down his vehicle, leading him to flee through an alley and city streets before stopping in a parking lot. A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up a small baggie of methamphetamine.

Garza's initial appearance in court is set for Oct. 19. Benzkofer went to detox in Rochester after his arrest and has a warrant out for his arrest.

