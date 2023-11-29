Two charged in alleged theft that led to Overland Park chase, crash

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney filed charges Wednesday against two women suspected of felony theft on Monday at a T.J. Maxx in Overland Park. They are both being held in jail on $1 million bonds.

Investigators said the theft led to a police chase, which ended in a crash with serious injuries near 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

Police chasing theft suspects leaves 5 injured in Overland Park crash

Authorities said three women were involved and arrested, but so far the DA has only filed charges against 22-year-olds Shyanne Canady and Inez Easley.

Canady is facing a total of seven charges, five of which are felonies, according to the court records: two counts of reckless aggravated battery causing great harm, one count of aggravated battery with intentional harm, felony theft of less than $25,000, fleeing law enforcement and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Easley faces felony counts for identify theft, inference with law enforcement, theft of less than $25,000 and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

“We’re starting to see the holiday season come around. We’re starting to see people starting to steal. They’re starting to do these smash and grabs and things of that sort.” Overland Park police spokesperson John Lacy said after the incident Monday.

Murder charges filed for shooting that killed a man, injured a woman

Lacy revealed an officer had arrived at the scene and tried to stop the alleged thieves’ car, but they hit the officer’s car, resulting in a police chase down U.S. 69 Highway.

During the chase, the driver ran a red light at 119th and Blue Valley Parkway before hitting another vehicle, according to Lacy.

Soon after the crash, first responders took two of the suspects to the hospital in serious condition, while a third suspect refused treatment and was taken into custody.

“It was a situation that did not have to happen,” Lacy said.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Medics took the other driver who was hit in the crash to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Johnson County MedAct said another person refused treatment at the scene.

“I’ll tell you one thing: It’s not worth it. You have people that are injured. It’s just not worth it,” Lacy said.

FOX4 is still awaiting possible charges on the third suspect who was inside the alleged thieves’ vehicle. Both Canady and Easley made their first court appearances Wednesday and are due back for hearings on Dec. 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.