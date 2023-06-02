Two charged after allegedly breaking into veteran's home in Akron

The 74-year-old Vietnam veteran whose home was invaded by two teens armed with a handgun Thursday afternoon.

Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, have been charged with aggravated robbery after entering the home of a 74-year-old man Thursday afternoon with a handgun and wearing masks, Akron Police said.

The man later told Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland that he is a Marine veteran who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 and became disabled after suffering a stroke 18 years ago.

Officers responded to a robbery call at a 1000 block of Joy Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and met the homeowner. The man told police the two males threatened to shoot him and demanded property. He said the two eventually left without taking anything.

Police searched the area and located three individuals nearby, and arrested the two suspects after they attempted to flee. A third male suspect managed to elude police. Police said the younger teen ditched a handgun with an extended magazine that was later recovered.

In addition to charges of aggravated robbery, the 16-year-old also charged with carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business. After their arrests, the suspects were taken to the Summit County Jail and the Juvenile Detention Facility.

