Two charged in ambush shooting outside Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday in the attempted shooting of a man who was ambushed as he exited Cross Creek Mall, police said.

Jahrehl Khylee Malloy, 21, and Nyhgil Kirk, 24, are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony conspiracy and five counts of property damage in the 7 p.m. incident Thursday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened as the 22-year-old victim, whose name was not released out of concern for his safety, exited the mall through the food court doors.

"A suspect was hiding behind a vehicle in the parking lot as another suspect approached the victim on foot," the release said. "The victim attempted to evade the suspect that was approaching him on foot when both suspects began shooting at him."

The man was not hit, police said.

According to an official, as officers arrived, witnesses said the shooters were in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Officers were able to locate and stop the Volkswagen in the parking lot of Cross Creek mall where Malloy and Kirk were detained, the release said. Witnesses then reportedly identified the two men as those responsible for the shooting, according to police.

Officials said this was a targeted attack.

Malloy and Kirk are each being held in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

