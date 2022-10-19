Two charged with animal cruelty after pit bulls get loose and bite 2-year-old girl and two others on Staten Island

Police have arrested a man and woman on animal cruelty charges after their pit bulls — now named “Cupcake,” “Milkshake” and “Apple Tart” by city workers — got loose and bit three people on Staten Island, including a 2-year-old girl, cops said Wednesday.

Rodney Joan, 48, and Shontay Holland, 29, were both charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child charges after cops learned that they were responsible for the dogs that attacked three people in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

There were 10 dogs, six adults and four puppies, all of them pit bulls and pit bull mixes, inside Joan and Holland’s home when the adult canines managed to escape through an open window about 12:50 p.m., cops said.

The dogs wandered a few feet to the corner of York and Prospect Aves., where they attacked two girls, ages 2 and 13, and a 19-year-old woman, biting them in the legs, arm and side as panicked neighbors called 911.

When cops arrived, the dogs were circling and jumping around the three victims, “actively attempting to bite people,” an NYPD spokesman said.

“One guy jumped up on top of a car to get away from the dogs,” one witness, who wished not to be named told the Staten Island Advance. “People were fighting the dogs with a leaf blower, a box and a wooden board. The cops shot one of the dogs with a taser but it got right back up and went at the cops before running down another street.”

After a few minutes, someone from the York St. home came out, corralled the dogs and brought them back inside.

The NYPD and Animal Care Centers of NYC took the six adult dogs and the four puppies, newly named “Snickerdoodle,” “S’More,” “Confetti” and “Hot Fudge Sundae,” to an Animal Care Center of NYC facility. All of the adult dogs were put in City Department of Health quarantine because it wasn’t clear which of them bit the victims.

All three victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Cops are looking into the possibility the home was some kind of dog-breeding factory, a police source said.