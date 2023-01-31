Two charged with armed robbery

Jan. 30—VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta men were recently charged with armed robbery after taking a video game console at gunpoint, police said.

At 7:45 p.m., Jan. 12, police responded to a 911 call about an armed robbery, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.

The victim told officers he had driven to the 800 block of West Mary Street to sell a PlayStation 5 game console to someone he met online. Once at the meeting place, two men produced a handgun and took the console from him by force before running, police said. The victim was unharmed.

Detectives arrested one victim — a 23-year-old Valdosta man — at his home Jan. 19 and charged him with felony armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The second suspect — a 22-year-old Valdosta man — was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the same charges, police said.

"This was great work by our detectives to continue to follow-up with all the evidence to ensure these offenders were arrested. We encourage people who are selling or buying items from unknown subjects, to use a location such as the parking lot of the police department to meet and exchange the items," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.