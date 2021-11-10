Two charged with assault after shooting at Waugh gas station

Montgomery deputies have arrested two in connection with a shooting that injured two outside a gas station in the Waugh Community.

Deputies and paramedics responded to the Circle K gas station near the Interstate 85 exit along Highway 80 about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday following what Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy called a "gunfight."

Murphy initially said three people were in custody with several more sought.

Capt. Trent Beasley, with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday that two people have been formally charged.

According to court records, James McKenzie III, of Tuskegee, and Emiliuan Spinks, of Opelika, were each charged with second-degree assault.

One of the victims, a woman, was walking into the convenience store when she was struck by gunfire. Murphy said she drove herself to the hospital for treatment. According to court records, she was shot in the torso.

The second victim, a man, was heavily sedated by the time investigators were ready to speak to him, Beasley said.

"We didn't have the opportunity to speak to him to find out if he was involved," Beasley said.

McKenzie and Spinks were only charged with one count of assault each with the listed victim being the woman. Bail was set for each man at $15,000, but Spinks' bail was lowered to $10,000 during a first appearance Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Two charged with assault after Waugh gas station 'gunfight'