Two charged with assaulting deputies

Jun. 28—Two men on consecutive days last week and in unrelated incidents assaulted a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy during an investigating which resulted arrest, according to sheriff's office reports,

In one incident, Ted Wayne Carroll, 43, 624 Thomas Ave., Hohenwald, TN, is charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault on a first responder and criminal impersonation.

In the second incident, Christopher Wayne Davis, 39, 190 Dublin Lane, is charged with assault on a first responder, unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault.

The first incident occurred June 21 shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Big Lick Cemetery off of Vanderver Rd., according to Deputy Tristin Partridge's report.

Partridge wrote he was dispatched to the cemetery on a report of a man lying on the cemetery grounds and found Carroll who provided a false name and claimed he was at the graveyard attempting to obtain better cell service.

The deputy reported he found a machete on the ground next to the suspect. While securing the machete in his patrol car, the suspect suddenly bolted, running along Vandever with the deputy in pursuit.

The chase entered a wooded area where a physical confrontation took place and Carrol was able to get away.

Other deputies responded to the area and began check residences including one in the 10,000 block of Vandever Rd. The woman who answered the door said the man was not in her home. Further investigation revealed the man's real name and that he had outstanding warrants in Humphrey and Lewis counties in Middle Tennessee.

Deputies also learned the suspect was involved in a relationship with the woman they had talked to in the 10,000 block of Vandever Rd. Deputies revisited the house the following day and found the suspect hiding in a bedroom closet. He was jailed and held under $14,000 bond in Cumberland County with holds from Humphrey and Lewis counties.

In the second incident, Partridge was called to a domestic disturbance between mother and son at a residence on Dublin Dr, in the Breckenridge area. When the deputy arrived, the mother told the officer of suicidal threats and observed blood on a handle on a side door.

Partridge entered the house to make contact with the suspect but was met with an angry man with clenched fists. Also observed was a knife in one hand. A stun gun was deployed and after a moment, the son, identified as Davis, was taken into custody.

Also recovered was a shotgun with the suspect alleged to have a shell in his pocket. Davis is a convicted felon, resulting in the additional charge.

Davis was taken to the Justice Center without further incident and booked under $17,200 bond.

