Two charged with assaulting off-duty NYPD sergeant in karoake bar brawl

Two men have been charged with misdemeanor assault after attacking an off-duty NYPD sergeant in a Queens karaoke bar, authorities said Tuesday.

Sgt. Raymond Wong was off-duty early Monday when he fired at least three shots after intervening in a dispute between a group of men and a female server who complained about not getting tipped at the VIA KTC on Prince St. near 37th Ave. in Flushing’s Chinatown, police sources said. The server may have been working as a prostitute, the sources said.

Wong was arrested for misdemeanor assault, and has been suspended without pay. Police sources said NYPD Internal Affairs investigators are looking into the shooting and other cops may also face discipline.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Li Shou, 38, and Zhong Xiang Lin, 37, have also been charged with misdemeanor assault. Another man taken into custody was not charged.

Wong, 45, assigned to the 94th Precinct in Brooklyn, joined the force in 2006 and became a sergeant in December. He was treated at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital for minor injuries.

A lawyer for Wong declined to comment.