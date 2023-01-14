Two charged with attempted homicide after shots fired at Milwaukee police officers during a pursuit

Two Milwaukee-area residents are facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted homicide, after police say they fired at officers during a chase last week.

In a news release, Milwaukee police announced the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Afrisawn T. Dedrick of West Allis and Tysheonna M. Jones of Milwaukee for the Jan. 6 incident, according to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Dedrick, 21, and Jones, 21, each fired multiple shots at a police squad, occupied by two officers.

The chase began near Sherman Park around 2:40 a.m. following a report that a vehicle was in the park after hours. The complaint states officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from West Bend.

The Ford Fusion occupied by Dedrick and Jones was spotted by officers disregarding a stop sign at a nearby intersection and then proceeding to drive at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens and began to pursue the vehicle.

While attempting a U-turn, officers were able to get close enough to determine the driver was male, the complaint says. The pursuit went on for more than 7 miles reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour.

At the 4000 block of North 100th Street, an officer observed the driver and the passenger of the pursued vehicle point a gun out the window and fire five or six shots each, according to the complaint. Officers terminated the pursuit shortly thereafter.

According to the complaint, an investigation found eight casings in the area where officers believed they were fired upon.

The complaint states that muzzle flashes are seen in the squad camera footage and fingerprints matching Dedrick were found on the car, after it was recovered the following morning at an unrelated residence.

Prior to the shooting, surveillance video from a gas station shows a female exit a Ford Fusion and use a EBT card, which was connected to Dedrick. The complaint says Jones admitted to being the woman in the video and that Dedrick was the driver.

On Jan. 10, Milwaukee police, with the help of other local law enforcement, arrested Dedrick and Jones at a residence in Wisconsin Rapids. Police say they recovered a gun matching the casings found on the road.

Dedrick, a convicted felon, had three open felony criminal cases in Milwaukee County prior to this incident.

On Friday, Dedrick was charged with eight felony counts in connection to last week's incident. His charges include attempted first-degree homicide, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by a felon, driving a vehicle without owner's consent, fleeing, and three counts of bail jumping.

Jones received two felony counts of attempted homicide and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, both could spend decades behind bars.

"The Milwaukee Police Department does not tolerate disregard for human life," police said in a statement. "If you attempt to harm or cause harm to anyone, including our members, we will work tirelessly (to) bring you to justice."

