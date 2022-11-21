Two charged with attempted murder; Attalla police say shots fired during pursuit

Attalla police charged two men with attempted murder after an incident that played out Thursday night and Friday morning.

The two are accused of fleeing an attempted traffic stop and firing at officers who pursued, according to Chief Dennis Walker.

Jason Works, 29, of Attalla, is charged with attempted murder and driving with a revoked license. Joshua Dedmon, 26, of Gadsden, is charged with attempted murder.

Chief Investigator Doug Jordan said an officer saw a vehicle driving with its bright lights on and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn't stop and when the officer followed, one of the people inside it shot the back glass out of the vehicle, firing at the officer.

The pursuit continued into Gadsden, down Forrest Avenue and eventually up 12th Street and onto Tabor Road. Jordan said the vehicle pulled into a driveway, and he speculated that the suspects planned to flee on foot, but officers were there quickly and arrested them.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Two men charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting at officers