Two charged with attempted murder in Gadsden shooting

Two Gadsden men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Sept. 11 that injured a man on Tuscaloosa Avenue, according to Gadsden Police Sgt. Marcus Hill.

The shooting occurred at about 2:18 a.m. in the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. Officers responded and found a man had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two men were arrested this week; Trentavious Key, 21, and Orlander Dobbins, 33, have both been charged with attempted murder.

Gadsden police continue to investigate the incident.

