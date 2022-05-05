Two charged with attempted murder in Glynn County

The Glynn County Police Department has charged two suspects with attempted murder following an incident earlier this year.

GCPD responded to a call of a person injured at a private residence on Pennick Road on Jan. 14. The injured person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital while police investigated the scene.

The 911 caller informed police that a person on a motorcycle had left the scene. Police pursued the motorcyclist who led them on a short chase before he was detained.

The motorcyclist was later identified as 33-year-old Clinton L. Taylor of Brunswick, and he was charged with aggravated battery on Jan. 15.

Further investigation led GCPD to charge Taylor with criminal attempt to commit murder May 3.

Additionally, detectives determined that 27-year-old Shelly Brooke Eades of Brunswick played a role in the incident and she was also charged with attempted murder.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should contact GCPD at 912-554-7802 or call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

