Two charged with attempting to cash fraudulent checks

Jul. 21—SOUTH WINDSOR — Two New York residents attempted to cash more than $50,000 in fraudulent checks Wednesday at a South Windsor bank, police said.

Police responded to a report of two individuals attempting to cash fraudulent checks at the Berkshire Bank located at 1000 Sullivan Ave.

Charles Kurman, 51, and Kilsyann Ortiz, 40, both from New York, were found at the bank. Ortiz remained inside and was detained, but Kurman attempted to flee upon arrival of police.

Police determined that Kurman and Ortiz presented driver's licenses from Connecticut and Massachusetts of real Berkshire Bank customers and filled out withdrawal slips for $4,500 and $48,000, respectively. Police also determined that they attempted similar fraudulent transactions at other banks outside of South Windsor.

Kurman and Ortiz were each charged with third-degree forgery and criminal impersonation. Kurman also was charged with resisting arrest and first-degree criminal attempt at larceny and held on $50,000 bond, while Ortiz was charged with third-degree criminal attempt at larceny and held on $2,500 bond.

They were to appear in Manchester Superior Court this morning.

