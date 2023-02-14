Two charged in August homicide

Police have charged two juveniles in connection of the East Nashville homicide of Omaran Starks.

Starks, 18, was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Porter Road.

A 16 year-old and 17-year-old were charged with criminal homicide Monday, according to police.

The two were previously arrested in connection with a carjacking of a 22-year-old woman at a Dickerson Pike gas station nine days before the fatal shooting of Starks.

