Two charged in Bradley with catalytic converter theft after officers find car part, cutting tools

Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·3 min read

May 11—Authorities in Bradley County said two men stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol while walking along Interstate 75 Sunday were arrested after officers discovered the pair had cutting tools and a recently-cut catalytic converter.

Bradley County and Cleveland officers responded to assist state troopers who stopped Thomas Barnhill, 35, and Travis Howard, 42, Sunday as they were walking along the interstate near Cleveland's Paul Huff Parkway exit, according to a Bradley County Sheriff's Office news release.

Officers from all three agencies investigated the pair and "discovered that the suspects were coming from a business on Frontage Road where they cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle stored there," sheriff's office spokesperson Taylor Woodruff said in the news release.

Barnhill and Howard are each now charged with burglary, two counts of felony vandalism and three counts of theft under $1,000, Woodruff said. Barnhill was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia that was allegedly found in his possession when he was arrested.

The crime has been increasing across the region, according to officials.

In Chattanooga, catalytic converter thefts rose 800% when compared to the same time last year, Chattanooga police warned in February in a news release.

In January 2020, four converters were reported stolen in the area. In January 2021, 36 thefts occurred, police said. Thieves can remove the part in mere minutes.

"Most people will not even know the converter has been removed until they start their vehicle," Ty Cooper, Chattanooga Police Department auto theft investigator, said in the release. "When the vehicle starts, it'll sound kind of like a NASCAR engine and gets louder as the gas pedal is pressed."

Twelfth Judicial District Attorney General Mike Taylor said this week that such thefts are increasing in his rural, six-county area of Southeast Tennessee, too. The 12th Judicial District consists of Bledsoe, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie and Rhea counties.

"We've been seeing this around these car lots. They're coming in there at night and getting on a creeper to get under the cars and cut the catalytic converters out," Taylor said. Precious metals make them attractive to thieves, he said.

Chattanooga police provided a list of tips to help prevent catalytic converter thefts, a part of a vehicle's exhaust system that is targeted for its composition of precious metals that are in turn sold for money.

Tips include:

> Park in well-lit areas.

> Park close to building entrances or the nearest street in public parking lots.

> If you have a garage, park in it. Close the door, and lock it.

> If you have video cameras, position them to capture where your vehicle(s) is parked.

> Have the VIN (vehicle identification number) etched onto the catalytic converter.

> Install a catalytic converter-specific security device.

Chattanooga police noted that catalytic converter thieves usually carry saws or snipping tools and that residents should immediately report any theft to authorities as soon as it's noticed.

Contact Ben Benton at bbenton@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6569. Follow him on Twitter @BenBenton.

Recommended Stories

  • US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field

    The nation’s largest doctors group Tuesday released a comprehensive plan aimed at dismantling structural racism inside its own ranks and within the U.S. medical establishment. The American Medical Association's plan has been in the works for more than a year. The group's leaders said health inequities highlighted by the pandemic, ongoing police brutality and recent race-based crimes have given the effort a sense of urgency.

  • Taiwan says will work with EU, other democracies on chips

    Taiwan will work with the European Union and other democracies to ensure a more "resilient supply" of crucial goods like semiconductors, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, amid a chip shortage that has snarled the auto and other industries. Tech-powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has taken on an oversized role in resolving the problem, which has in some cases caused major car makers to shutter assembly lines. Speaking to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit in a video message, Tsai noted a forum the government had held with the EU in March on supply-chain cooperation.

  • China defends handling of rocket that fell to Earth

    China’s government defended its handling of a rocket booster that burned up over the Indian Ocean and said Monday it was unfairly being held to different standards than the U.S. and other space programs. The administrator of the American space agency and others accused Beijing of acting recklessly by allowing its rocket to fall to Earth seemingly uncontrolled Sunday after carrying a space station into orbit. “China has been closely tracking its trajectory and issued statements on the re-entry situation in advance,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Nursing assistant has solo late-night dance party after checking NC lottery ticket

    Who scratches off a lottery ticket at 1:30 am?

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills

  • Parents of son sentenced to life in prison for killing an Italian police officer speak out

    Ethan and Leah Elder, the parents of Finnegan Elder, describe their son’s mental state as ‘perilous’

  • Tesla has scrapped plans to expand its Shanghai Model 3 factory, and will slow production in China because of US-Beijing tensions, according to a report

    The expanded Shanghai plant, which makes Model 3 and Model Y cars, would have allowed Tesla to produce 200,000 extra vehicles, sources told Reuters.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 perfectly haunting mysteries to discover between episodes of 'Mare of Easttown'

    Troubled detectives, evocative settings, skin-crawling mysteries: Here are 5 under-the-radar series to binge while waiting for new episodes of HBO's crime drama.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Video captures terrifying collapse of balcony full of people in Malibu that left at least nine injured

    ‘We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,’ a witness says

  • Five Republican states reject Biden unemployment aid to force Americans back to work

    GOP officials claim federal assistance is keeping Americans out of the workforce despite Covid-19 fears, lack of childcare and poor wages along with growth in hospitality jobs

  • Tik Tok user shares video of police threatening her for wearing ‘shorts that are too short’

    ‘I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts’

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot, lose 4-3 in OT to Oilers

    Connor McDavid scored 2:42 into overtime for his league-leading 102nd point of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night as the Canadiens clinched the last playoff spot in the North Division. Dominik Kahu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal also scored for the Oilers, who won their sixth straight on the road. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves.

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • House Call: This Is the Comfort You Need

    Get it now! While this chair from Ligne Roset has a rigid structure at its core, the plush, interwoven cushions make it an instant puffy wonder. Get it now! Eny Lee Parker is another designer who has a knack for making ceramic pieces look squishable.

  • Australia tries to woo women with childcare pledge

    The coalition's new budget boosts women's health and childcare, but critics say wider reforms are needed.