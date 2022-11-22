Two charged in break-in, confrontation with officers

Nov. 21—GUILFORD COUNTY — A Kernersville Police Department officer fired his weapon at a car driving toward and another officer after a reported break-in to a business early Sunday.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies and Kernersville Police Department officers were investigating a break-in at Colfax Gun and Ammo in the 9000 block of W. Market Street that was reported about 1 a.m. when two Kernersville officers saw a vehicle parked on Ira Drive, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle accelerated toward the officers, but after one officer fired at the vehicle, it stopped and the two men in it were arrested.

No one was injured.

Ahmodd Rasheed Brown, 21 of Greensboro was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. Bond was set at $500,000 secured.

Joshua Elisha King, 22, of Greensboro was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. King was being held with no bond allowed.

