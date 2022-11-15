Two charged with breaking into burned-out homes

A home located on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township recently had a fire and home invasion occur there.

Two men were charged with home invasion and other counts Friday, Nov. 11, in connection with the latest in what police said was a string of break-ins following house fires in Livingston County and southeast Michigan.

The men, 51-year-old Don Stewart from Detroit and 43-year-old Donald Reardon II from Livonia, were arrested in connection with a break-in at a home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road in Hamburg Township.

Both men are charged with third-degree home invasion, receiving and concealing stolen property, and possession of burglar's tools. Both are being held at the Livingston County Jail, in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Reardon and Stewart are scheduled for probable cause hearings at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22 and preliminary exams at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in Livingston County District Court.

According to police, the Hamburg Township home sustained heavy damage from a fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 and was unlivable after the blaze.

The next evening, Hamburg Township police officers watched the home “due to there having been a series of break-ins at fire-damaged homes within Livingston County and surrounding counties over the past several months, including two break-ins after recent fires in Hamburg Township,” Hamburg Township Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany said in a statement.

The home, a ranch-style structure, sits slightly back from Teahen Road surrounded by trees, a short distance away from Cowell Road in Hamburg Township on a gravel road.

An undercover officer saw a black Ford Fiesta circling the area of the home about 10:40 p.m., Duffany said. The Fiesta pulled into the driveway of the fire-damaged home and two men left the vehicle and broke into the boarded-up home and then attempted to leave, Duffany said.

Uniformed police stopped the men from leaving and found property from the home and other evidence in the car.

The investigation into the previous fire-related home invasions is ongoing, Duffany said.

