Two charged with burglary

Feb. 13—VALDOSTA — Two arrests were made following the burglary of a convenience store Sunday.

At 11:35 p.m., police headed to a store in the 700 block of North Barack Obama Boulevard after an E911 alarm call came from that spot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers found the front door had been damaged.

Another officer found three males in the area; two fled but were caught and detained. The third person was not involved and was released to his mother.

The pair — one 13, the other 17, both of Valdosta — had entered the business and stolen merchandise but officers recovered all the stolen goods, police said.

Both are charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer. The older teen was jailed while the younger one was detained at the Thomasville Regional Youth Center.

"We are proud of the officers involved in this investigation. Their quick response and sharing of information led to these offenders being captured," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.