Two charged in burglary of building used for rehab services

Aug. 28—Two Crossville men stand accused of breaking into a cabin used by recovery and related services organizations after Crossville Police investigators identify two captured on surveillance videos.

Ian M. Morin, 30, no address available, and Chad Dewayne Roland, 34, Cascade Lane, are both charged with burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of more than $1,000.

Both were jailed in lieu of bond at the Cumberland County Justice Center.

The burglary took place at a cabin on Herman's Lane near Cumberland Good Samaritans off Tenth St., according to CPD Sgt. Joshua Mangas' report. The cabin is owned by CGS but is rented to Cumberland Heights, a recovery program. The building is used for classes and meetings and as a gathering place for those in the Cumberland Heights program.

Police were called to the scene Aug. 18 when Cumberland Heights officials reported the break-in. Two employees reported receiving an alarm activation at the building. When they arrived later to check on the cabin, they found the building had been entered, vandalized and items missing.

Missing was a laptop computer, router, keyboard, wireless router and bag with loss placed at more than $300. Damage to wires and electrical networking was placed at more than $1,000.

Mangas wrote police checked surveillance videos from two cameras that recorded images of two men entering the property between 2 and 3 a.m. that morning. From the videos, police were able to obtain descriptions of two suspects.

The following day, Mangas spotted one of the suspects walking in the area of Stevens St. and Webb Ave. That man, identified as Roland, was wearing the same clothes of one of the suspects in the burglary the day before.

On Aug. 20, CPD Lt. Larry Qualls located Morin walking along Hwy. 70 N. and took him into custody. Both suspects, when arrested, were found in possession of a syringe each. Those items were destroyed and new charges filed for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are to receive an appearance date in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com