Two charged with burglary after video shared on social media

Dec. 29—Two people were charged this week as suspects in the burglary of a residence in Arrowhead Estates after local law enforcement shared video on social media to request assistance in identifying them.

Lawanna Renee Pogue, 40, Hartshorne, and Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester, were each charged with burglary in the second degree and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, according to court documents filed Dec. 28 at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

Jail records show both Pogue and Hicks were being held Thursday with Pogue held on a $7,500 bond and Hicks with a $15,000 bond.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation began after deputies responded Dec. 21 to a residence located in Arrowhead Estates in northern Pittsburg County, east of Canadian.

The report states the home owner provided video of the burglary to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office — which Sheriff Chris Morris shared Dec. 22 on social media to request assistance in identifying the individuals. The post gained more than 400 shares on Facebook.

One of the two videos shared on social media shows two individuals entering the house through a patio door and taking numerous items outside in a five-minute span.

The second video shows a GMC truck with a large dent on the left side back into the driveway of the residence with three people getting out of the truck. The video then shows the three individuals placing several items into the back of the truck before the video ends.

A day after the video was shared, the truck was located by a deputy with the driver and owner of the truck saying he lent the vehicle to Pogue and Hicks "a few days earlier" and gave an address where Hicks and Pogue stayed at, the report states.

Hicks was located at the residence and was arrested for previous warrants with deputies finding "a large number of items" that were stolen from the Arrowhead Estates residence, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, after Hicks was told about the video footage, Hicks told investigators "he had nothing" to tell the deputy.

On Dec. 25, Pogue was spotted by a deputy and taken into custody following a traffic stop in McAlester, the report states.

The third individual in the video has not been identified or charged as of Thursday, according to court records.

