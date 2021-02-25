Two charged in Cambria prison contraband smuggling investigation

Feb. 25—Cambria County Detectives, acting on intelligence, charged Justin Middleton and Tyler Bawiec relative to an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband, including drugs, into the Cambria County Prison, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Charges were filed against Middleton and Bawiec with Magistrate Frederick S. Creany. The charges against each individual include two counts of second-degree felony counts of contraband, one count of second-degree felony conspiracy to commit contraband, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of disorderly conduct.

"This case shows the dedication and commitment of local law enforcement to act quickly and decisively when credible information is received relative to crimes occurring within our community," Neugebauer said.

"Cambria County Detectives, along with Cambria Township Police, Ebensburg Borough Police and Cambria County Prison Officials quickly pooled resources, manpower and other assets to prevent controlled substances from entering into the Cambria County Prison. The value of street drugs within prisons is extremely high, and thwarting the entry of substances into the prison ensures the safety of corrections officers, inmates, and visitors within the prison."

The release stated that Bawiec is a fugitive from justice as of Wednesday afternoon, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number for Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.