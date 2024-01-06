Two charged with capital murder in Eastchase parking lot shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide after a fatal daylight shooting in the parking lot of one of the state’s busiest shopping centers.

A man and a woman have been charged with capital murder in the case.

On Thursday, at about 2:55 p.m., officers and fire medics were called to the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found Montgomery resident Larry Wright Jr., 21, with a fatal gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Police have charged Jaden Waters, 23, and Myeesha Townsend, 19, both of Montgomery, with capital murder, Coleman said. Waters and Townsend were quickly identified as suspects, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police said earlier that the shooting appeared to be related to a case of domestic violence.

