Two charged with capital murder after police find human remains

Police say they found the remains of a 54-year-old Montgomery man and have charged two people, including a teen, in connection with the man's death, according to police.

Police found the body of Eric Stewart at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive.

Officers have charged Zackell Grove, 16, and Wesley Speaks, Jr., 26, with capital murder, according to the police news release. They are both in the Montgomery jail without bond. Grove is being charged as an adult.

"Detectives were able to identify and take both suspects into custody within hours of learning of the crime," according to the news release.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police find human remains, charge two with capital murder