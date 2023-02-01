Two charged in Carbondale drug bust

Jan. 31—The Carbondale police found cocaine in a Luzerne County woman's bra and crack in her boyfriend's underpants early Saturday morning during a drug investigation.

Kristy Cimilluca, 40, of Hunlock Twp., and Rolando Hidalgo, of Wilkes-Barre, were both arrested on drug charges filed by Officer Robert Williams.

Earlier in January, Williams, a member of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force, met with an informant regarding crack cocaine sales in Carbondale involving a man who went by the name "Cuba."

"Cuba," who police identified as Hidalgo, messaged he would be in the Carbondale area shortly after midnight Saturday with drugs to sell. He arrived with Cimilluca.

The police arrested the pair of them. Officer Brittany Mang, a task force officer, searched Cimilluca and found 31 grams of cocaine in her bra.

Hidaldo acknowledged he had two bags of crack, which weighed out to around five grams.

Meanwhile, a search of their vehicle turned up more than 100 grams of marijuana.

Hidalgo is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail; Cimilluca in lieu of $100,000.

They both have preliminary hearings scheduled Thursday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.