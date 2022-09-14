Two charged in carjacking, robbery of Dunkin' Donuts manager

Sep. 13—SALEM — Two people have been charged with carjacking and robbing a Dunkin' Donuts manager in Salem last Tuesday.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Baez, 26, was arrested Friday evening on a warrant charging him with armed robbery while masked, armed carjacking and armed kidnapping.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court, where Judge Jean Curran ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Monday.

On Tuesday, Salem police arrested a second person, Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, on the same charges as a joint venturer. He was due to be arraigned later Tuesday in Salem District Court.

Police found the victim at the intersection of Linden Street and Forest Avenue, near Salem State University, around 1 p.m. last Tuesday.

She told police she was leaving the Dunkin' Donuts where she is a manager, with a bag containing cash deposits, and got into her car, when a man wearing a blue surgical mask and dark clothing pushed his way into the car.

The man, who was pointing a gun at her, told her not to look at him and to move over and then got behind the wheel, the victim told police.

He then drove a short distance, bound her, and then ran away with the deposit bag, police said.

Mendoza-Baez was identified as a suspect as a result of an investigation by Salem police detectives, who got a warrant and arrested him Friday evening. At the same time they also obtained a warrant for Perez-Feliz.

The investigation remains open, police said.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

