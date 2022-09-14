Two charged in carjacking, robbery of Dunkin' Donuts manager

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Sep. 13—SALEM — Two people have been charged with carjacking and robbing a Dunkin' Donuts manager in Salem last Tuesday.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Baez, 26, was arrested Friday evening on a warrant charging him with armed robbery while masked, armed carjacking and armed kidnapping.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court, where Judge Jean Curran ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Monday.

On Tuesday, Salem police arrested a second person, Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, on the same charges as a joint venturer. He was due to be arraigned later Tuesday in Salem District Court.

Police found the victim at the intersection of Linden Street and Forest Avenue, near Salem State University, around 1 p.m. last Tuesday.

She told police she was leaving the Dunkin' Donuts where she is a manager, with a bag containing cash deposits, and got into her car, when a man wearing a blue surgical mask and dark clothing pushed his way into the car.

The man, who was pointing a gun at her, told her not to look at him and to move over and then got behind the wheel, the victim told police.

He then drove a short distance, bound her, and then ran away with the deposit bag, police said.

Mendoza-Baez was identified as a suspect as a result of an investigation by Salem police detectives, who got a warrant and arrested him Friday evening. At the same time they also obtained a warrant for Perez-Feliz.

The investigation remains open, police said.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Recommended Stories

  • Man already behind bars for armed robbery nabbed for Brooklyn murder

    A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Brooklyn man earlier this year, police said Monday. Tyress Blackman, 27, was already behind bars at Rikers Island for an armed robbery charge when he was nabbed for Rhondesia Moore’s murder, records show. Moore, 44, was on Broadway near Cornelia St. in Bushwick when shots rang out around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 15, cops said. Blackman shot him in the ...

  • Border sheriffs slam DC mayor, officials for declaring emergency over migrant buses: 'They have seen nothing'

    Border sheriffs are hitting Washington D.C. for declaring a public emergency over a surge of migrants that marks just a fraction of the numbers they have faced.

  • Bears quarterback Justin Fields gets apology and insight from player on late hits

    Justin Fields got an apology and an insider's perspective on what defenders think of his slides.

  • Chargers' Mack not satisfied after productive opener

    Khalil Mack hasn't had much time to reflect on his Los Angeles Chargers debut, especially since they have a short week before facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. After putting in a performance that most players would consider a career game, Mack was left with one impression after watching the tape of last Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mack was the third player in franchise history to record three sacks in an opener since 1982, joining Shawne Merriman and Rodney Harrison.

  • Family Claims Man Mocked Them Using Fake Asian Accent Then Assaulted Them At Fast-Food Restaurant

    Patricia says she and her mom, Nerissa, were in a drive-through line at a fast-food restaurant when they were rear-ended by a stranger. They claim the man then pulled up next to them, mocked them with a fake Asian accent, and then threatened to kill them. Hear Patricia and Nerissa’s emotional story in the video above. Do they believe the attack was racially motivated? Patricia says once her father, Gabriel, arrived on the scene, the attack quickly escalated. Hear what they say happened on Tuesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “The Invisibility of Anti-Asian Hate,” when the family, along with their attorney, Sandy Roxas, explain how they have been traumatized by the attack. Plus, hear how the family claims the police reacted even with videotape evidence. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Targeted because of your race or religion?

  • Jean-Luc Godard, deeply influential French New Wave filmmaker, dies at 91

    Godard, who made such films as 'Breathless' and 'Weekend,' was widely viewed as the most inventive and radical of the French New Wave directors.

  • Minnesota Timberwolves say they are ‘disappointed’ by Anthony Edwards’s anti-gay comments

    The Minnesota Timberwolves said in a statement on Monday that they are “disappointed” in star guard Anthony Edwards after he made anti-gay remarks in a social media post. “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” the Minnesota-based NBA franchise said in its statement, which was attributed to newly…

  • No-brainer decision to come to Michigan paying off for legacy walk-on

    What a cool story! #GoBlue

  • Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain and flash floods soak California

    Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California.

  • Jason Sudeikis Doesn’t Know If There Will Be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: ‘If I Knew I Wouldn’t Tell You’

    It's a non-answer if there ever was one

  • ‘Waste not, want not’: The Queen’s frugal nature

    If you had found yourself, in the mid-1930s, in the nursery at Sandringham House just after Christmas time, you might have come across the sort of scene that would have been familiar to anyone who knew the Queen when she was a little girl. Every year, the young Princess Elizabeth, diligent and practical even then, would make it her business to solemnly collect all the wrapping paper and ribbons left over from the family’s Christmas celebrations. She would untie the ribbons and flatten and smooth

  • Meet the women hunting giant pythons 'eating everything' in the Everglades

    Every year, hunters descend on the Everglades to kill Burmese pythons. Two women are among the eradicators.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Mike Lindell: Feds Seized My Cellphone at Hardee’s

    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via GettyMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the FBI seized his cellphone while he was at a Hardee’s restaurant.Lindell also posted on social media a grand jury subpoena from a federal prosecutor in Colorado and what appears to be a search warrant.“They took my phone,” Lindell told The Daily Beast on Tuesday evening via phone. “The FBI did!”The FBI declined to comment to The Daily Beast.Lindell claimed the FBI was looking for i

  • Mom Suspected of Drowning 3 Kids at Coney Island ‘Not an Evil Person,’ Aunt Says

    NYPD TwitterA 30-year-old mother who refused to answer questions from police is reportedly suspected of drowning her three children in the waters off a Coney Island beach in the early hours of Monday. A boy, 7, and two girls, ages 4 and 3 months old, were found unconscious on the sand before 5 a.m. Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, police said.A senior law enforcement source identified the mom to The Daily Beast as Brooklyn resident Erin Merdy. It is unclear if she yet has legal represen