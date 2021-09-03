Two charged with catalytic converter theft

Sep. 3—BOONEVILLE — A pair of Tippah County men have been charged with stealing parts off cars in Prentiss County.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs responded to the County Road 5011 in the Wheeler community for a report of a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle. The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras and the victim signed an affidavit on the two suspects.

Robert Leslie Boyce, 36, and Scott Collums Jr. 33, both of Ripley, were charged with grand larceny. Prentiss County Justice Court judges Kimi Kitchens and Trent Moore set bond for both suspects at $10,000.00 each.

