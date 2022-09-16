Two charged in child abuse case

Sep. 16—CATLETTSBURG — Two Ashlanders were indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of child abuse by a Boyd County grand jury.

Lauren E. Sexton, 33, and Derrell Elliott Sr., 52, both listed as residing at the same address, were indicted in the case stemming from an April 8 incident involving two children, court records show.

Elliott was indicted on one count of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse, while Sexton received a three-count indictment — all charges of second-degree child abuse.

If convicted, Elliott faces up to 20 years in prison, while Sexton faces up to 15 years.

