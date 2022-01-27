Two charged in coat thefts reject sentence offer

Jan. 27—DANVERS — Two of the five people charged in what turned into a violent robbery at a Danvers clothing store back in 2019 are turning down a judge's proposed sentence of a year in jail and want to go to trial, their lawyers told a judge on Wednesday.

Adriana James, 25, of Jamaica Plain, and Bryon Vaughn, 26, of Dorchester, both had prior records, and James is charged with taking part in a similar theft from the store a few days before the Dec. 26, 2019, incident that left an elderly employee with broken teeth and trauma.

Those were among the factors Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit cited in his decision to include committed jail time in the sentences he proposed for them if they were to plead guilty.

But after learning from their attorneys that Vaughn hasn't made up his mind and James now wants to file a motion seeking to suppress the witness identification evidence against her, the judge seemed surprised.

"I spent hours poring over videos and statements and records and the like," Tabit told lawyers for the two. "I gave this a tremendous amount of thought."

Tabit's proposed sentences for the group have sparked some controversy — two women would be spared a record of conviction entirely and a third would avoid serving time as long as they obeyed conditions of probation — including writing book reports.

The case received national attention after the owner of Giblee's released video surveillance images of the incident. A store employee who tried to stop the group from leaving with four Canada Goose parkas was thrown into a rack, breaking two teeth above the gum line. He still suffers from post traumatic stress as a result.

Tabit said during a Dec. 2 hearing that he was attempting to balance a range of factors, including the ages and past records of the defendants and his hope that they can still become productive members of society.

But during a brief status hearing Wednesday afternoon, the judge told lawyers for James and Vaughn that he's only in the criminal court session until March 14 — and that once he moves to the civil session, the offer is off the table.

If they change their minds after that, the judge warned, "Quite frankly, I'm not sure another judge would impose the sentence if I left it on the table."

Another member of the group, Mekeda McKenzie, 20, who is believed to have organized the group and led them into the store, was offered a suspended 18-month jail term and two years of probation. She is currently set to be sentenced in March.

The remaining two defendants were offered continuations without a finding for two years, sparing them a record of conviction if they stay out of further trouble.

Lynasja Trimble pleaded guilty last week. Just after the status hearing Wednesday, Kashawni Rose Ruomo-O'Brien, 22, of Mattapan, entered guilty pleas to charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a person 60 or older, and attempting to commit a crime, and was placed on a two-year continuation without a finding.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

