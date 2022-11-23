Two charged in Cobb car fire

Nov. 23—Two women have been charged in connection with a September car fire, the Cobb Fire Department announced Wednesday.

Jazzmin Nicole Davis, 25, and Khadijah Jakalay, 24, are accused of arson related to a Sept. 6 fire at 3010 Canton Road in Marietta. The two woman "are currently being sought for said charges," the department said.

Davis is charged with arson, making a false report, and insurance claim fraud. Jakalay is charged with arson and making a false report.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the fire department at 770-499-3869.