Two charged in Coffee County double murder

Sep. 22—Two people were arrested overnight Tuesday on homicide charges in a double murder in Coffee County, Tennessee, authorities said Wednesday.

Ronald Andrew Archey, 54, and Cullen Blake Hickerson, 25, both of Coffee County, are each charged with two counts of premeditated murder and felony murder.

The charges stem from the killings of Chasity Hill, 27, and Logan Tindale, 22, whose bodies were found Sunday morning, according to Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott.

Archey and Hickerson face initial appearances Thursday in Coffee County General Sessions Court in Manchester, Northcott said Wednesday in a news release. Coffee County General Sessions Court officials said neither suspect had an attorney yet.

The charges stem from Sunday's grisly discovery at the home on Clyde Vickers Road in the Estill Springs community just north of Woods Reservoir and the Franklin County line.

When deputies got to the home "it was immediately apparent that they had suffered fatal gunshot wounds," Northcott said of the two victims.

Hill lived at the Coffee County residence while Tindale was said to have lived in Florida and Tennessee, authorities said. The home where the bodies were found is in a rural neighborhood about 2 miles southeast of Arnold Engineering and Development Complex property.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, Northcott said, but he didn't release the results.

"The work will continue in this case to leave no lead unpursued to ensure that justice will be served," Northcott said.

