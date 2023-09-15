Two charged in connection with back-to-back drive-by shootings in Rochester

Two Rochester men were indicted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting on Dewey Avenue in May, and a second drive-by shooting that took place less than an hour later, according to Rochester police.

Keyvin Miller, 18, and Kirsean Chatfield, 26, were both indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the May 31 shooting death of Eric Martin, 21. Miller was also indicted on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

A passenger in a passing car fired at least a dozen gunshots into a shopping plaza parking lot in Rochester's Maplewood neighborhood around 3:15 p.m., striking and severely injuring Martin, who had just dropped a relative off at work at the plaza on Dewey Avenue, just north of Magee Avenue.

Martin, who was in the driver's seat of his vehicle, was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died from his injuries on June 1.

Police do not believe that Martin was the intended victim of the gunfire, but that he was shot with an errant round, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Martin "was truly an innocent person in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Less than an hour after Martin was shot, a passenger in a stolen vehicle fired gunshots at a group of people standing on Parsells Avenue, Umbrino said. Two vehicles were struck by the bullets but no people were injured during the incident.

Police determined that the Parsells and Dewey Avenue incidents were linked, Umbrino said.

Miller and Chatfield are accused of shooting Martin on Dewey Avenue, then ditching the stolen vehicle they were using and stealing another car from a Culver Road parking lot, Umbrino said. Miller is then accused of shooting at a group of people on Parsells Avenue.

Miller is facing three more felonies in connection with the Parsells Avenue shooting - first-degree reckless endangerment and two more counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Umbrino said.

Chatfield is also accused of firing multiple shots into a house on Barton Street on June 25, Umbrino said. Although no one was hurt, a woman and her two young grandchildren were inside. Chatfield was apprehended after police stopped a vehicle he was in and found him sitting on a handgun, officers said. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

He also faces an unrelated second-degree menacing charge following a July incident in which he is accused of charging at a woman with a knife during a domestic violence call in front of responding police officers, Umbrino said.

Miller was apprehended in mid-August after someone fired gunshots into a house on Roycroft Drive. When police executed a search warrant on the property, they found Miller inside, as well as a handgun and 10 pounds of marijuana, Umbrino said. Miller is accused of selling marijuana from a rear window of the residence. He was charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Miller and Chatfield were arraigned on the indictment Thursday morning in Monroe County Court and were remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. Both men are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4.

