Two charged in connection with child sex, porn

Dec. 7—THOMASVILLE — Two people have been charged in connection with prostitution and child pornography as a result of a three-month investigation, the Thomasville Police Department said.

The case dates from this past September after evidence found during a welfare check for a separate investigation, police announced Thursday.

Dashaun Underwood, 31, of Kernersville was initially arrested Nov. 8 on one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a charge that generally involves the production of child pornography. Underwood posted a $100,000 secured bond and was released.

Investigators uncovered additional evidence and identified a second person involved. Detectives determined that Underwood solicited and purchased explicit photos and videos related to a minor child, police said.

Police said that the additional evidence led to the arrest on Wednesday of Ashley Williams, 23, of Unity Street, Thomasville, on two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of felony aiding and abetting statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger. Williams was being held at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington. Bond was set at $100,000 secured.

Underwood was arrested Thursday morning at his residence with the assistance of Kernersville Police Department and was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger and two counts of patronizing a prostitute. He was being held in the Davidson County Jail awaiting a first appearance hearing.

Davidson County Social Services assisted Thomasville Police Department detectives in this investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Thomasville Police at 336-475-4260.