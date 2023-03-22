Teen charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting outside Lexington gas station

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Lexington gas station last weekend.

Lexington police said Tuesday night that Marquan King, 19, had been arrested and charged with murder, second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting Friday night at the Marathon station in the 300 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A second man, Lamont Clayborne, 21, was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The coroner’s office said Justin Cooke, 43, was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital as a result of the shooting Friday night. Police said a woman was also shot and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

It was Lexington’s second homicide of 2023.

King and Clayborne were being held in the Fayette County Detention Center, police said.