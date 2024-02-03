Two charged in connection to February shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following an early morning February shooting, two individuals have been taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to Lt R. Connell with Topeka Police.
At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, TPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of SE 12th St. According to TPD, Gabriel Martinez-Meraz of Topeka was found with a gunshot wound, and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Connell, as a result of the investigation Tyron Wagner and Shi Ann Veloris Barnes have been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
Wagner has been charged with
Murder in the 1st Degree
Aggravated Robbery
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Possession of Stolen Property
Warrant
Barnes has been charged with
Obstructing Apprehenstion of Prosecution
Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
