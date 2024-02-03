Two charged in connection to February shooting

Matthew Johnstone
·1 min read

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following an early morning February shooting, two individuals have been taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to Lt R. Connell with Topeka Police.

At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, TPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of SE 12th St. According to TPD, Gabriel Martinez-Meraz of Topeka was found with a gunshot wound, and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Connell, as a result of the investigation Tyron Wagner and Shi Ann Veloris Barnes have been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Wagner has been charged with

  • Murder in the 1st Degree

  • Aggravated Robbery

  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

  • Possession of Stolen Property

  • Warrant

Barnes has been charged with

  • Obstructing Apprehenstion of Prosecution

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.