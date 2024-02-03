Two charged in connection to February shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following an early morning February shooting, two individuals have been taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to Lt R. Connell with Topeka Police.

At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, TPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of SE 12th St. According to TPD, Gabriel Martinez-Meraz of Topeka was found with a gunshot wound, and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Connell, as a result of the investigation Tyron Wagner and Shi Ann Veloris Barnes have been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Wagner has been charged with

Murder in the 1st Degree

Aggravated Robbery

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant

Barnes has been charged with

Obstructing Apprehenstion of Prosecution

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.