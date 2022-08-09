Two charged in connection with violent assault in Manchester

Aug. 9—Manchester police have arrested two men in connection with a violent assault on Elm Street last winter

In February, Manchester police responded to the Mobil Gas Station at 1602 Elm Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The victim told police that a man picked him up in an unidentified location and then picked up another man. The victim claimed the second man wrapped a cord around his neck and hit him with a firearm.

The victim told police he was able to get out of the car near the Mobil Gas Station, and as he ran, the driver "hit him with the car and drove away," police said in a release.

Police determined all three people involved in the incident knew each other.

Following a lengthy investigation, Elias Dawley, 28, of Greenfield and Joshua Bowden, 26, of Manchester were arrested in connection with the assault.

Dawley was charged with first degree assault and second degree assault for allegedly wrapping the cord around the victim's neck and hitting him with a gun. He was also charged with kidnapping for allegedly holding the victim in the car against his will.

Dawley is already being held in the NH state prison for an unrelated crime and as scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Bowden was charged with first degree assault for hitting the victim with the car and also kidnapping. He was arraigned on August 2, and bail was set at $2000 cash only.