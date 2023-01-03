Two charged in connection with New Year's Eve stabbing death

Jan. 3—Two people have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Frederick on New Year's Eve, police said.

Mary Alice Seward, 41, died at Frederick Health Hospital on Dec. 31 after being stabbed, the Frederick Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Police said the homicide took place in the 200 block of Linden Avenue, which is south of West Patrick Street and west of U.S. 15. They did not share information about the homicide until issuing Tuesday's press release that announced the two arrests.

Ruben Terod Williams, 38, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, according to online court records. He has no known address.

Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, was charged with accessory to both first- and second-degree murder, online court records show.

The press release said police interviewed people and collected evidence, then arrested Williams and Davis on Monday at their residence in Union Bridge.

Both were being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, the release said.

Neither had an attorney listed in online court records.

Police could not immediately be reached on Tuesday morning for comment. They did not provide any other details about what happened or the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Around 4:47 a.m. on Dec. 31, city police responded to Frederick Health Hospital for a report that a woman who was stabbed was there, the release said. The woman, identified as Seward, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

