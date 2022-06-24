Two charged in death of 3-year-old girl in southern Illinois

Two people from southern Illinois have been arrested and charged with felony child endangerment in the death of a 3-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Isaac Hill, 45, and Katrina S. Semelton, both of Carbondale, each are being held in the Jackson Count Jail on $250,000 bond in connection with the toddler’s death.

Carbondale police were called on Wednesday to investigate the death of the child, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Charges were filed against Hill and Semelton on Friday following an autopsy that was performed in Bloomington.

No further information is being released at this time.

The case was investigated jointly by Carbondale police, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services and the Jackson County Coroner.