Two charged in death of Philadelphia teen shot 18 times





Police said on Thursday that two men were arrested on murder charges for the death of a 14-year-old Philadelphia boy who was fatally shot 18 times while waiting for a bus.

Though authorities are still searching for three other people who were involved in the incident, 21-year-old Kyair Garnett and 20-year-old Qadir Johnson were arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and other offenses, according to NBC News.

Garnett, who had an outstanding bench warrant in Montgomery County, was additionally charged for receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile, NBC added.

On Nov. 29, 14-year-old Samir Jefferson was waiting for a bus to take him home from school around 3:30 p.m. At least 36 shots were fired at him and he later died at the hospital. It occurred outside a crowded pharmacy and was documented on surveillance video, NBC reported.

"What did you gain except for becoming a murderer, except for taking somebody else's child?" a family member said of the shooting to a local NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.

A motive was not listed in a police incident report. The district attorney's office said the shooting was "senseless." Officials did not release the names of the three outstanding suspects that police are still searching for, the network noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office for comment.